

Martina B. Chavez, 96, died Thursday (October 29, 2020) in Sedgwick.

She was born on January 30, 1924 in Mulvane, Kansas, the daughter of Meliton and Josefa Bonilla Chavez. Martina was raised in Wichita and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School.



For over 40 years she had work at the Woolsworth Store in Wichita as a window decorator. Through the years Martina had been a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Christ the King Catholic Church in Wichita. She moved to Sedgwick in the late 90's where she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Halstead.



Martina was an avid quilter and enjoyed spending time at the Sr. Center in Sedgwick.



Survivors include her sister-in-law Manuela Chavez of Sedgwick; along with her nieces and nephews Antonio Chavez and his wife Kathy of Sedgwick, Daniel Chavez of Pueblo, Colo., Victoria Davis and her husband Don of Sedgwick, Angela Panek and husband Steve of Garden Plain, Ks., and Elisa Wagoner and her husband Jim of Shawnee, Ks.



Martina is preceded in death by her parents; brother John Chavez; and an infant brother.



Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday (November 2, 2020) at the Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, Ks.



A memorial has been established with Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Halstead, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton,Ks. 67114.



Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store