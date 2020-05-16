|
|
PEABODY - Marvin Diehl Larsen, 97, of rural Peabody, Kansas, died May 12, 2020 at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita, Kansas.
He was born February 7, 1923 in Hillsboro, Kansas to Roy M. Larsen and Clara Rosela Bertha Matz. He attended country grade schools near the family home and graduated from Peabody High School in 1942. Marvin was an only child and remained a bachelor his entire life. He made his living as a farmer, as had his family before him.
Marvin continued to be active in farming until the day he died. While he didn't always agree with the latest farming practices, he enjoyed learning about them and comparing them to days gone by. He loved reminiscing about his childhood and farming experiences through the decades and could easily captivate an audience for hours at a time.
He lived a simple life and enjoyed designing and brazing metal decorations from square nails and other pieces of scrap metal from around the farm.
He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Memorial donations may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice or Marion Historical Museum in care of Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Kansas, 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.
Published in The Kansan on May 16, 2020