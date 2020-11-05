1/1
Marvin K. Holck
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin K. Holck, 82, resident of Hesston, Kansas passed away on November 1, 2020 at Newton Medical Center due to complications associated with dementia. He was born in October 1938 at Irish Hospital in Forest City, Iowa to Kermit and Lucille (Rachow) Holck of Kanawha, Iowa.

Marvin graduated from Kanawha Community High School, Kanawha, Iowa in 1957. After graduation he joined the Army and served at Fort Bliss, Texas from 1957 to 1960. Following his military service, Marvin returned to Kanawha and began farming with his father. In 1986, after several decades of farming, Marvin attended Bethel College and completed his Bachelor's Degree in 1988. Marvin then began working for Mennonite Mutual Aid (MMA – now Everence) and eventually became an owner of the MMA Office – Rediger, Parsons, Holck (RPH) and focused on providing financial investments and advice to many local community members.

Throughout his life, Marvin was active in many church and civic activities. For the past 24 years, he was a member of Bethel College Mennonite Church and participated in numerous committees including the BCMC Finance Committee and the Church Board. For several years, Marvin was also a member of the Ten Thousand Villages Board.

Marvin's lifelong hobby was flying and he had a passion for aviation. He began flying when he was 17 years old and flew for over 60 years, logging many thousand miles in the process. He was an experimental aircraft enthusiast also who built and flew several of his own airplanes.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joyce (Reimer) Holck of Hesston; his sister, Diane (Holck) Ruter of St. Louis; his two daughters, Beth Holck (Tom Rosa) of Washington, D.C. and Brenda (Holck) Spurgeon (Larry) of Wichita; two daughters by marriage, Sandy (Schmidt) Smith (Tim) of Wichita and Lori (Schmidt) Harrison (Paul) of Santa Barbara, California; granddaughter Kaley Spurgeon; three grandchildren by marriage, Molly, Ben, and Max Smith.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 6 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston, Kansas. Limited seating capacity. Please contact the family for details at holck.mj@gmail.com. Social distancing and masks required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel College or Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) c/o Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial service
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston
107 South Lancaster
Hesston, KS 67062
620-327-2685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved