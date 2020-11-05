Marvin K. Holck, 82, resident of Hesston, Kansas passed away on November 1, 2020 at Newton Medical Center due to complications associated with dementia. He was born in October 1938 at Irish Hospital in Forest City, Iowa to Kermit and Lucille (Rachow) Holck of Kanawha, Iowa.
Marvin graduated from Kanawha Community High School, Kanawha, Iowa in 1957. After graduation he joined the Army and served at Fort Bliss, Texas from 1957 to 1960. Following his military service, Marvin returned to Kanawha and began farming with his father. In 1986, after several decades of farming, Marvin attended Bethel College and completed his Bachelor's Degree in 1988. Marvin then began working for Mennonite Mutual Aid (MMA – now Everence) and eventually became an owner of the MMA Office – Rediger, Parsons, Holck (RPH) and focused on providing financial investments and advice to many local community members.
Throughout his life, Marvin was active in many church and civic activities. For the past 24 years, he was a member of Bethel College Mennonite Church and participated in numerous committees including the BCMC Finance Committee and the Church Board. For several years, Marvin was also a member of the Ten Thousand Villages Board.
Marvin's lifelong hobby was flying and he had a passion for aviation. He began flying when he was 17 years old and flew for over 60 years, logging many thousand miles in the process. He was an experimental aircraft enthusiast also who built and flew several of his own airplanes.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joyce (Reimer) Holck of Hesston; his sister, Diane (Holck) Ruter of St. Louis; his two daughters, Beth Holck (Tom Rosa) of Washington, D.C. and Brenda (Holck) Spurgeon (Larry) of Wichita; two daughters by marriage, Sandy (Schmidt) Smith (Tim) of Wichita and Lori (Schmidt) Harrison (Paul) of Santa Barbara, California; granddaughter Kaley Spurgeon; three grandchildren by marriage, Molly, Ben, and Max Smith.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 6 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston, Kansas. Limited seating capacity. Please contact the family for details at holck.mj@gmail.com
. Social distancing and masks required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel College or Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) c/o Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.