|
|
Marvin V. "Mose" Lirley, 65, died Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. He was born Feb. 6, 1954, in Wichita, to Paul and Grace (Summers) Lirley and they preceded him death. Marvin was also preceded in death by his son, Paul Joseph Lirley.
Marvin was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam war. He worked at various local nursing homes, caring for residents as a LMHT and CNA/CMA. He was an accomplished innovative welder and worked at both the former Wichita Greyhound Park and Excel.
He enjoyed the company of the dogs he has had through the years and he also liked to watch football with his father-in-law, George Ax. His greatest joy was fishing and he could often be found at local lakes, ponds and rivers trying his luck catching the big one.
Marvin is survived by his friend, Stephanie Ax-Lago of Peabody; and his brother, Michael and his wife Sandra Lirley of Apple Valley, California.
Private family interment will be held at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody.
Memorial donations in Marvin's name may be made to the Peabody Township Library in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 31, 2019