Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Lirley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin "Mose" Lirley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin "Mose" Lirley Obituary
Marvin V. "Mose" Lirley, 65, died Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. He was born Feb. 6, 1954, in Wichita, to Paul and Grace (Summers) Lirley and they preceded him death. Marvin was also preceded in death by his son, Paul Joseph Lirley.

Marvin was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam war. He worked at various local nursing homes, caring for residents as a LMHT and CNA/CMA. He was an accomplished innovative welder and worked at both the former Wichita Greyhound Park and Excel.

He enjoyed the company of the dogs he has had through the years and he also liked to watch football with his father-in-law, George Ax. His greatest joy was fishing and he could often be found at local lakes, ponds and rivers trying his luck catching the big one.

Marvin is survived by his friend, Stephanie Ax-Lago of Peabody; and his brother, Michael and his wife Sandra Lirley of Apple Valley, California.

Private family interment will be held at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody.

Memorial donations in Marvin's name may be made to the Peabody Township Library in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -