Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Candle Club 6135 E. 13th St.





He was a graduate of Newton High School and went on to receive degrees from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. Ralph practiced law in Wichita before making a career change to teach at Wichita South High School.



Ralph will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ashley (James Palmer) Baehr and Justin (Kristen) Baehr. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Aidan, Sophie and Wyatt; his brother, Randall (Son Chae) Baehr; and his dear friend, Carolyn McClellan.



Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ellen Baehr; and parents, Marvin and Betty Baehr.



Following a private family burial, a come and go reception to celebrate Ralph's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th St., Wichita.



