Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Candle Club
6135 E. 13th St.
It is with great sadness that the family of Marvin Ralph Baehr, 76, announces his passing. Ralph was born on May 23, 1943, in Newton, to Marvin Chris and Betty June (McAfee) Baehr.

He was a graduate of Newton High School and went on to receive degrees from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. Ralph practiced law in Wichita before making a career change to teach at Wichita South High School.

Ralph will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ashley (James Palmer) Baehr and Justin (Kristen) Baehr. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Aidan, Sophie and Wyatt; his brother, Randall (Son Chae) Baehr; and his dear friend, Carolyn McClellan.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ellen Baehr; and parents, Marvin and Betty Baehr.

Following a private family burial, a come and go reception to celebrate Ralph's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th St., Wichita.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on June 13, 2019
