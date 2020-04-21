Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
View Map
Mary Watts
Mary Aldeen (Armstrong) Watts

Mary Aldeen (Armstrong) Watts


1937 - 2020
Mary Aldeen (Armstrong) Watts Obituary
Mary Aldeen Armstrong Watts, 82, died Friday (April 17, 2020) at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Unit of the Ascension Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Francis Campus in Wichita, Ks.

She was born on June 17, 1937 in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Frank Kenneth and Esther Viola Brainard Armstrong. Mary was united in marriage to Larry O. Watts on November 22, 1983 in Newton.

Mary graduated in 1955 from Newton High School with Honor's. She was the Co-Chairman and Treasurer of the Newton High School Class of 1955 reunion committee. She was especially fond of her classmates with whom she met monthly at a dinner meeting.

During her lifetime she served as an Office Manager/Controller and Accountant. For several years she had worked in Newton at Elixer and Conoco Gas Station. Mary was a former member of the B.P.W., Newton Community Theater, Newton Soroptimist Club, Prairie Pilot Club and Big Brothers & Big Sisters.

The great joy and love of her life were her grandsons, great granddaughters and great grandson, all of whom she was always anxious to talk about.

Mary enjoyed attended auctions and collecting antique glass. She was an avid K.U. Basketball fan and enjoyed planning and holding family Christmas get togethers.

She is survived by her husband Larry of the home; sons Steven Schlup and wife Cathy of Cottonwood Falls, Ks., Timothy Schlup and wife Stephanie of Muskogee, Okla., and Frank Schlup of Newton; sister Joan Ewy and husband Harold of Camdenton, Mo.; sister-in-law Barbara Armstrong of Junction City, Ks., grandsons Brent Schlup and wife Amber of Elmdale, Ks., Brandon Schlup and wife Laney of Strong City, Ks., Brady Schlup and Breck Schlup of Cottonwood Falls, and Joey Schlup of Muskogee; great grandchildren Kamryn Schlup of Muskogee, and Eva, Harvey and Clyde Schlup of Elmdale.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sister Joyce Armstrong Delk; brother Kenneth Richard Armstrong; and daughter-in-law Latha Schlup.

The casket will be open at the funeral home on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton with memorial services to be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established with the Salvation Army, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 21, 2020
