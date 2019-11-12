|
Mary Alice Hanke, 70, passed away on Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at Ascension-Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. Mary Alice was born on Jan. 16, 1949, in Newton, to Fred and Lila (Jantz) Killfoil.
Mary Alice was married on July 14, 1971, to Harley Gene Hanke. They were married for 48 years prior to her passing.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God of the First Born. At the church, she was involved as a song leader and served in the youth ministries. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and made special seasonal wreaths for the grave sites of her loved ones. Her family was important to her. She would send special cards to commemorate the relatives' birthdays and was always there to share uplifting and encouraging comments or messages.
Mary Alice is survived by her husband, Harley Hanke; mother, Lila Killfoil; children, Joyanna Lajeunesse and Diane Kraft; sisters, Carolyn Smith, Jane Carrell and Shirley O'Neil; brothers, Jerry and Jim Killfoil; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Clifford and Timothy Hanke; and father, Fred Killfoil.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at the Church of God of the First Born, 720 S. Kansas Ave., Newton. A public visitation is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will be at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. to greet friends and family.
A memorial has been established for the Church of God of the First Born. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 12, 2019