Mary Ann Miller, 79, died Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at her home in Newton. She was born on July 12, 1940, in Newton, the daughter of Harold F. and Mary Onell Spears Hartenberger. Mary Ann graduated from Newton High School.
Mary Ann was united in marriage to Paul Lee Miller on Dec. 22, 1957, at the Church of Christ in Newton.
She was a longtime member of the First Church of God in Newton. She had worked for USD 373 for several years as the head baker at the Newton High School, retiring in 1999.
Mary Ann had also been a Girl Scout leader and was very active in the community. She enjoyed making cinnamon rolls for special events.
Survivors include her son, Robert P. Miller and his wife Cindy of Newton; sister, Betty Bond of Newton; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a stepbrother, John Hartenberger; and stepsister, Rose Hartenberger
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul, on March 24, 1999; son, Mark Steven Miller; daughter, Robin Lynn Arellano; and a great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at the First Church of God in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m.
A memorial has been established with the Harvey County Special Olympics and the First Church of God. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 1, 2019