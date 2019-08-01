Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of God
Newton, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ann Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Miller


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Miller Obituary
Mary Ann Miller, 79, died Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at her home in Newton. She was born on July 12, 1940, in Newton, the daughter of Harold F. and Mary Onell Spears Hartenberger. Mary Ann graduated from Newton High School.

Mary Ann was united in marriage to Paul Lee Miller on Dec. 22, 1957, at the Church of Christ in Newton.

She was a longtime member of the First Church of God in Newton. She had worked for USD 373 for several years as the head baker at the Newton High School, retiring in 1999.

Mary Ann had also been a Girl Scout leader and was very active in the community. She enjoyed making cinnamon rolls for special events.

Survivors include her son, Robert P. Miller and his wife Cindy of Newton; sister, Betty Bond of Newton; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a stepbrother, John Hartenberger; and stepsister, Rose Hartenberger

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul, on March 24, 1999; son, Mark Steven Miller; daughter, Robin Lynn Arellano; and a great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at the First Church of God in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m.

A memorial has been established with the Harvey County Special Olympics and the First Church of God. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now