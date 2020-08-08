Mary Bonjoe O'Brien went to be with our Lord on August 5th, 2020, at age 79.
She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1958. She was a daughter of God and actively served her church, as well as her community as a counselor at Mirror, Inc. She was married to the love of her life Paul in 1970.
She was the one who lit us up and cracked us up, the one who would have heart to hearts with us all and make sure we were okay, the one who was open and accepted and loved all of us and our friends, the one who believed in us and helped make us better people, the angel that held us together.
She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Bonjoe, mother Helen Horosko Ingwersen, daughter Connie, and grandson Larry.
She is survived by her husband Paul, children Michael, James and Teresa, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and many beloved friends and family.
The casket will be open at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home on Sunday (August 9) between 12:00 Noon and 5:00 P.M., with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:00 P.M, also at the funeral home.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday (August 10) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton.
Graveside interment services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday (August 11) at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.
A memorial has been established with St. Mary's Catholic Church and River Cross Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks