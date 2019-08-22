|
Mary Ellen Keener passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019); she was 78 years of age. Mary was born to Lawrence and Gladys (Schonewise) Howe on April 12, 1941, in Beatrice, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James L. Hunter and Marvin Keener; son, James M. Hunter; and three brothers.
She is survived by children, Robin (Bruce) Donker and David (Della) Hunter; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019), Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca. Memorials to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. To share a memory, please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 22, 2019