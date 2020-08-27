1/
Mary Helen Garcia
1939 - 2020
Mary Helen Garcia, died Monday (August 24, 2020) at Ascension Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Francis Campus in Wichita, KS.

She was born on February 19, 1939 in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Nicolas and Guadalupe Dominguez Garcia. Mary was raised and attended schools in Newton. She married Joe "Lollie" Garcia on October 25, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois, they continued to live there for 10 years before returning to Newton. Joe died on December 10, 1995.

Mary was a baker in the kitchen of Newton High School for over 20 years. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Mary was always eager to entertain, she loved gardening, traveling and music. She was always willing to help out in any way she could.

Survivors include her two children Margarita Shepler and Julian A. Garcia; daughter-in-law Michelle Garcia; sister Carole Martinez all of Newton; along with eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Steven Garcia; three brothers Julian Garcia, Marcelo Garcia and Jimmy Garcia; and one sister Betty Atkinson.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. Sunday (August 30, 2020) at Athletic Park in Newton.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday (August 31, 2020) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

There will be no visitation or viewing as cremation has been effected.

A memorial has been established with St. Jude's Children Hospital, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
Athletic Park
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
