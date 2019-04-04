Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jan Cornies. View Sign





Jan graduated from Newton High School in 1952 and attended nurse's training at St. Teresa's College in Kansas City, Missouri. Jan had a 50-year career as a registered nurse, working in Newton for Dr. Lee Fent at Axtell Clinic and at Kansas Christian Home. She was an excellent nurse and cared deeply for her patients.



Jan was married to Elman Alexander Cornies on April 9, 1956, in Newton. They were married for almost 30 years at the time of his death.



Jan was an animal lover. Her pets included two Basenji dogs, Spike and Missy, and a Schnauzer, Schultz. She enjoyed reading and kept a small library in her home. She loved people, had a great sense of humor and valued helping people in her career and throughout her life.



Jan was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Judith Manewal Foley. Jan and her husband had no children.



Jan is survived by her nephew, Michael Foley and his wife Shirley of Meridian, Oklahoma; her niece, Pamela (Foley) Miller and her husband Kevin of Amoret, Missouri; Jessica Stephenson; and significant friends, Carolyn Windsor, Karen Hopkins and Mariah Hopkins.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.



In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that donations be made to Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS 67114. Mary Jan Cornies passed away on Sunday (March 31, 2019) at the Newton Medical Center. Mary Janice "Jan" Manewal was born on May 21, 1934, in Marceline, Missouri, to Willard and Mary Bernice (Shoot) Manewal. Jan spent her early years in Missouri and moved to Newton in 1949, when her father was transferred there by the AT&SF Railroad.Jan graduated from Newton High School in 1952 and attended nurse's training at St. Teresa's College in Kansas City, Missouri. Jan had a 50-year career as a registered nurse, working in Newton for Dr. Lee Fent at Axtell Clinic and at Kansas Christian Home. She was an excellent nurse and cared deeply for her patients.Jan was married to Elman Alexander Cornies on April 9, 1956, in Newton. They were married for almost 30 years at the time of his death.Jan was an animal lover. Her pets included two Basenji dogs, Spike and Missy, and a Schnauzer, Schultz. She enjoyed reading and kept a small library in her home. She loved people, had a great sense of humor and valued helping people in her career and throughout her life.Jan was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Judith Manewal Foley. Jan and her husband had no children.Jan is survived by her nephew, Michael Foley and his wife Shirley of Meridian, Oklahoma; her niece, Pamela (Foley) Miller and her husband Kevin of Amoret, Missouri; Jessica Stephenson; and significant friends, Carolyn Windsor, Karen Hopkins and Mariah Hopkins.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that donations be made to Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Kansan on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close