Mary Jane Ward went home on Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at the age of 98.
She was born April 10, 1921, to John and Lusta Connell in Wichita. Mary Jane attended schools in Wichita.
She married Gail R. Ward, November 14, 1940, in Wichita. They owned and operated Gail Ward Motors in Newton from 1952 until 1979. He preceded her in death on May 24, 1999.
She was a longtime resident of Newton. She was as a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Newton, where she taught Sunday School and was active in Altar Care, Joanna Circle, Ladies Aid and made many seasonal banners for Zion Lutheran Church for many years.
Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, arts and crafts, and golfing. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years.
Survivors include a brother-in-law Bill Ayesh of Wichita, and many nephews and nieces.
Along with her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bernard, Jack, Joe, Tom, Richard Connell and sisters Virginia Graham and Sue Ayesh.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at the Zion Lutheran Church, 225 S. Poplar Street, Newton, Kansas 67114. Meal of Mercy to follow at the church.
Memorials have been established to the Zion Lutheran Church or Central Hospice of Newton or Caring Hands Humane Society. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 26, 2019