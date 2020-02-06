Mary Ellen (Turner) Knox was born Jan. 18, 1934, to Samuel L. and Aneri Naomi (Bradshaw) Turner in Duquoin. She passed away Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita at the age of 86 years and 14 days.
Attending grade school in Harper, this is where Mary started high school. The family then moved to Wichita and she graduated from North High School with the class of 1951.
On Feb. 8, 1951, Mary was united in marriage with Richard L. Bradshaw in Wichita and the couple divorced several years later. On May 27, 1960, Mary was united in marriage with Howard Knox of Newton. The couple lived in Newton and she was employed by Excel and then Hesston Corporation. Howard passed away on Oct. 30, 1988 and years later, when Mary retired, she moved back to Harper.
At the time of her passing, Mary was a member of the East Side Church of Christ in Harper, where she had attended services for years. Mary loved people and was always willing to help where she could. She loved her cat, treating her and talking about her as most do a child.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Sam and Aneri Turner; her husband, Howard; and her sister, Patty Griffith.
She is survived by her brother, Hal Turner and his wife Sandra of Divide, Colorado; nephews, Randall Ruth and Samuel Deighton; nieces, Belinda Abney and Jessica Wildeman; her cat, Baby Girl; many cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Friends may view and register from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Prairie Rose Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, with Mr. Eddie Barber officiating. Interment will follow at the Harper Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Food Bank or and can be sent in care of the funeral home. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 613 W 14th St., Harper, KS 67058 is assisting the family with arrangements and services. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 6, 2020