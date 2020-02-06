Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Turner) Knox. View Sign Service Information Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harper 613 W 14th St Harper , KS 67058 (620)-896-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen (Turner) Knox was born Jan. 18, 1934, to Samuel L. and Aneri Naomi (Bradshaw) Turner in Duquoin. She passed away Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita at the age of 86 years and 14 days.



Attending grade school in Harper, this is where Mary started high school. The family then moved to Wichita and she graduated from North High School with the class of 1951.



On Feb. 8, 1951, Mary was united in marriage with Richard L. Bradshaw in Wichita and the couple divorced several years later. On May 27, 1960, Mary was united in marriage with Howard Knox of Newton. The couple lived in Newton and she was employed by Excel and then Hesston Corporation. Howard passed away on Oct. 30, 1988 and years later, when Mary retired, she moved back to Harper.



At the time of her passing, Mary was a member of the East Side Church of Christ in Harper, where she had attended services for years. Mary loved people and was always willing to help where she could. She loved her cat, treating her and talking about her as most do a child.



Preceding her in death are her parents, Sam and Aneri Turner; her husband, Howard; and her sister, Patty Griffith.



She is survived by her brother, Hal Turner and his wife Sandra of Divide, Colorado; nephews, Randall Ruth and Samuel Deighton; nieces, Belinda Abney and Jessica Wildeman; her cat, Baby Girl; many cousins; other relatives and many friends.



Friends may view and register from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Prairie Rose Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, with Mr. Eddie Barber officiating. Interment will follow at the Harper Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Food Bank or and can be sent in care of the funeral home. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 613 W 14th St., Harper, KS 67058 is assisting the family with arrangements and services. Mary Ellen (Turner) Knox was born Jan. 18, 1934, to Samuel L. and Aneri Naomi (Bradshaw) Turner in Duquoin. She passed away Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita at the age of 86 years and 14 days.Attending grade school in Harper, this is where Mary started high school. The family then moved to Wichita and she graduated from North High School with the class of 1951.On Feb. 8, 1951, Mary was united in marriage with Richard L. Bradshaw in Wichita and the couple divorced several years later. On May 27, 1960, Mary was united in marriage with Howard Knox of Newton. The couple lived in Newton and she was employed by Excel and then Hesston Corporation. Howard passed away on Oct. 30, 1988 and years later, when Mary retired, she moved back to Harper.At the time of her passing, Mary was a member of the East Side Church of Christ in Harper, where she had attended services for years. Mary loved people and was always willing to help where she could. She loved her cat, treating her and talking about her as most do a child.Preceding her in death are her parents, Sam and Aneri Turner; her husband, Howard; and her sister, Patty Griffith.She is survived by her brother, Hal Turner and his wife Sandra of Divide, Colorado; nephews, Randall Ruth and Samuel Deighton; nieces, Belinda Abney and Jessica Wildeman; her cat, Baby Girl; many cousins; other relatives and many friends.Friends may view and register from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Prairie Rose Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, with Mr. Eddie Barber officiating. Interment will follow at the Harper Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Food Bank or and can be sent in care of the funeral home. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 613 W 14th St., Harper, KS 67058 is assisting the family with arrangements and services. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com. Published in The Kansan on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.