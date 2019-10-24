Mary Koehn (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Koehn.
Service Information
Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE
115 EAST COLE
Moundridge, KS
67107
(620)-345-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE
115 EAST COLE
Moundridge, KS 67107
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gospel Mennonite Church
Moundridge, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Gospel Mennonite Church
Moundridge, KS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Jean Koehn, 76, of Moundridge, passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at her home. She was born on April 2, 1943, in Cement, Oklahoma, the daughter of Norman W. and Rosena (Sebrant) Schmidt.

Mary was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the Gospel Mennonite Church in Moundridge.

She was united in marriage to Maynard Koehn on April 25, 1964. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2003.

She is survived by her son, Vance (Regina) Koehn of Moundridge; daughters, Lisa (Monroe) Johnson of Monte Vista, Colorado, and Theresa Koehn of Haviland; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Luther Schmidt and Willard Schmidt; and sister, Audrey McConkey.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Gospel Mennonite Church, Moundridge. Visitation and viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Gospel Mennonite Church. Burial will be at Lone Tree Cemetery, Galva.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospital, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.