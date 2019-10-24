Mary Jean Koehn, 76, of Moundridge, passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at her home. She was born on April 2, 1943, in Cement, Oklahoma, the daughter of Norman W. and Rosena (Sebrant) Schmidt.



Mary was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the Gospel Mennonite Church in Moundridge.



She was united in marriage to Maynard Koehn on April 25, 1964. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2003.



She is survived by her son, Vance (Regina) Koehn of Moundridge; daughters, Lisa (Monroe) Johnson of Monte Vista, Colorado, and Theresa Koehn of Haviland; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Luther Schmidt and Willard Schmidt; and sister, Audrey McConkey.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Gospel Mennonite Church, Moundridge. Visitation and viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Gospel Mennonite Church. Burial will be at Lone Tree Cemetery, Galva.



Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospital, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.