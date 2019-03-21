|
|
Mary "Lucile" Burke Randall was born Aug. 18, 1921, to Gertie Webster and Thomas Burke at their home in Stoutland, Missouri. She passed on to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and join her husband, John Richard "Dick" Randall, and her baby son, John Burke Randall, on Sunday (March 17, 2019).
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Thomas "Forest" Burke.
Lucile is survived by Janet Randall of Clearwater, Florida, and Dan Randall (Shirley) of Burrton; two grandchildren, Danielle Randall and Michelle McAllister (Ray); two bonus grandchildren, Melanie Little (Eric) and Chris Greeve (Kelly); five great-grandchildren; six bonus great-grandchildren; and many other "adopted" kids and grandkids.
Lucile grew up living in Kansas City and later in Thrall, Oklahoma, where her father Tom worked in the oil fields. When in high school, the family moved to the City Services Oil Refinery a few miles west of Burrton.
While in high school, Lucile met Dick. They were married on May 24, 1942, after Lucile attended two years of college at Hutchinson Junior College. Lucile taught at Fairview school, northwest of Burrton, and coached basketball for the first two years of their marriage. She lived with her parents during the week and joined Dick at the farm on the weekends.
Life on the farm was very different for Lucile, but she soon learned to garden, can her crops, drive grain trucks and serve as midwife for the pigs they raised.
In 1950, Lucile and Dick moved to Homa, Lousiana, where they worked in a Methodist school for children. They moved back to the farm in 1951.
In 1959, Lucile returned to teaching at Cloverleaf school, near Moundridge. She taught there for one year before moving to Burrton to teach third grade. She taught in Burrton's third grade for 20 years. She was famous for teaching units about Indians and Pioneers. Another call to fame was teaching the preacher's kid how to curse. Most importantly, she taught every child well. There were no kids who went through her class without being touched by her love and compassion for students.
Lucile and Dick moved to Newton in 1992, where they began to travel and volunteer. They drove to Canada several times and to Alaska once. While in Canada, she taught with her daughter, Janet. They also traveled to Norway, Guatemala and volunteered at Mt. Rainier. Lucile and Dick square danced with the Shoe Scuffers of Newton. Lucile also volunteered at the Newton Medical Center for many years. Another of Lucile's passions was sewing and quilting; she made many beautiful quilts that she shared with family and friends.
Dick and Lucile moved to Presbyterian Manor apartments in 1995. She still traveled some and was part of the advisory board at the Manor. She passed quietly on a Sunday morning after leading an active and giving life. There was no one in Lucile's life who did not feel her love and compassion and a bit of direction when she thought they needed it.
They were members of the First United Methodist Church in Burrton and, later, Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday (March 25, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Burrton Cemetery in Burrton. Friends may call between 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday (March 24, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends between 3 and 5 p.m.
A memorial has been established with Newton Presbyterian Manor Employee's Educational Fund. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 21, 2019