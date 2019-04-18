Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Newton, KS
View Map
Mary "Tina" Reyes


Mary "Tina" Reyes Obituary
Mary A. "Tina" Reyes, 75, passed away on Saturday (April 13, 2019) at her home in Newton. She was born on Sept. 3, 1943.

Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Tranquilino Reyes; brother, Felix Reyes; and sister, Angelina Marion.

Survivors include daughter, Valerie Valle of Blue Springs, Missouri; grandchildren, Nicholas, Adrian and Gabriela; and sister, Anita R. Guevara of San Antonio, Texas.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 18, 2019
