Mary A. "Tina" Reyes, 75, passed away on Saturday (April 13, 2019) at her home in Newton. She was born on Sept. 3, 1943.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Tranquilino Reyes; brother, Felix Reyes; and sister, Angelina Marion.
Survivors include daughter, Valerie Valle of Blue Springs, Missouri; grandchildren, Nicholas, Adrian and Gabriela; and sister, Anita R. Guevara of San Antonio, Texas.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 18, 2019