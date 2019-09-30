Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Visitation
Following Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Newton, KS
Mary Ryan Obituary
Mary E. Ryan, 83, died Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at Via Christi Villages in Wichita. She was born Feb. 2, 1936, in Newton, to Harold and Erma (Hackney) Dean.

She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. She served the church in Legion of Mary and caring for Altar flowers. She retired from the billing department for the former Axtell Hospital and Newton Medical Center.

Traveling was a joy Mary looked forward to. She especially enjoyed visiting Japan and got to travel to London to meet a pen pal of 50 years. She could often be found completing puzzles, both jigsaw and crosswords. She also enjoyed sewing. Family time was important to Mary and she looked forward to spending time with her loving family and friends.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Jody Valle and Peggy Gerber; sons, Tim Cornelius, Tom Cornelius and his wife Judy, and Chris Ryan; and brother, Albert Wayne and his wife Ginny Dean. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton, with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker as celebrant. Recitation of the Rosary will be 6 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at the Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, led by the Legion of Mary. The family will receive friends until 8 p.m. following the Rosary. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary School in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 30, 2019
