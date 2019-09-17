Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Holub. View Sign Service Information Zeiner Funeral Homes Inc 205 Elm St Marion , KS 66861 (620)-382-2112 Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen Clarice Holub, 65, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications from a heart attack and pneumonia.



She was born with Downs Syndrome along with her identical twin sister, Marian Therese, on July 3, 1954, to Louis A. and Mary A. (Tajchman) Holub of Tampa at St. Luke Hospital in Marion. She lived with her sister, Marian, who was her lifelong companion, in Newton for 38 years under the care of Northview and, later, ResCare. She worked at ResCare Industries for many years doing small jobs, such as assembling nuts and bolts, cleaning plastics, helping with recycling and shredding paper. In recent months, she spent her time at the ResCare Senior Program with many friends and companions. She enjoyed painting, coloring, drawing and doing puzzles and crafts. She had a strong will and loving personality.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Adolph "Ed" Holub and Gerald Lou Holub; and sister, Marian Therese Holub.



Survivors include brother, Ken Holub of Tampa; sisters, Rose Mary Brasil of Lakewood, Colorado, and Kathryn Walker of Coppell, Texas; aunt Sylvia and uncle Virgil Beving of Ackley, Iowa; and many friends.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, with rosary prayer at 10:30 a.m. led by Father Brian Bebak. She will be laid to rest in the Pilsen Cemetery following Mass.



Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Maureen at Maureen Clarice Holub, 65, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications from a heart attack and pneumonia.She was born with Downs Syndrome along with her identical twin sister, Marian Therese, on July 3, 1954, to Louis A. and Mary A. (Tajchman) Holub of Tampa at St. Luke Hospital in Marion. She lived with her sister, Marian, who was her lifelong companion, in Newton for 38 years under the care of Northview and, later, ResCare. She worked at ResCare Industries for many years doing small jobs, such as assembling nuts and bolts, cleaning plastics, helping with recycling and shredding paper. In recent months, she spent her time at the ResCare Senior Program with many friends and companions. She enjoyed painting, coloring, drawing and doing puzzles and crafts. She had a strong will and loving personality.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Adolph "Ed" Holub and Gerald Lou Holub; and sister, Marian Therese Holub.Survivors include brother, Ken Holub of Tampa; sisters, Rose Mary Brasil of Lakewood, Colorado, and Kathryn Walker of Coppell, Texas; aunt Sylvia and uncle Virgil Beving of Ackley, Iowa; and many friends.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, with rosary prayer at 10:30 a.m. led by Father Brian Bebak. She will be laid to rest in the Pilsen Cemetery following Mass.Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Maureen at www.ymzfh.com. Published in The Kansan on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close