Maurice E. Robinson, 85, died June 20, 2020 at Kansas Christian Home in Newton. He was born March 3, 1935 in Blackwell Oklahoma to Clinton M and Sarah J (Lawhead) Robinson. On Jan 11, 1969 he married J. Kay Riley in South Haven and she preceded him in death on June 19, 2005. Maurice was a graduate Maurice E Robinson, 85 died June 20, 2020 at Kansas Christian Home in Newton Kansas. He was a graduate of South Haven High School class of 1953. He served his country in the US Army 1955-1959.



Maurice worked early on as a meat cutter in his family's grocery store in South Haven and Whites Foodliner in Kingman before he and Kay moved to Newton beginning their service to youth working at Youthville in Newton for several years. He was an avid gardener and folks in Newton and South Haven often stopped by for a garden tour and to see what new seeds he was starting and hybridizing. He shared that love of gardening with his children. Later in life he took up wood carving and enjoyed making pieces to share with others. He won the grand prize in the "art is ageless" contest with other elders across the state. Family was always important to Maurice and he enjoyed visits from his kids, grandkids, great grandkids and friends that stopped by. Being an Avid KU fan he could always be found cheering the Jayhawk Basketball team when they played.



Maurice is survived by his son Charlie Robinson (Rich Stinnett) of Newton, Andrea (Tony) Arreguin of South Haven. Three grandchildren Melissa, Morgan, and Christopher Arreguin and three Greatgranddaughters, Nadia, Ramona, Lucy. He is also survived by his sister Merry (Clifford) Murdock of Caldwell, 11 nieces, nephews, and several great nieces, nephews, and many extended family members.

Over the years, Maurice and Kay were loving foster parents to many.



He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and infant brother Thomas.

The family would like to thank the staff of Kansas Christian Home for their exceptional care during the past 3 years he was in their care and love.



Graveside services will be at Rosehill Cemetery, South Haven, Kansas 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 officiated by The Reverend Donna Voteau. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Petersen Funeral Home, Newton, KS.



The Casket will be opened for viewing for 15 minutes ahead of graveside service at the cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Kansas Christian Home, Employee assistance fund in care of Petersen Funeral Home 215 North Main Newton, Kansas 67114.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store