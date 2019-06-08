Maurice D. Shields, 93, of Wichita, passed away on Monday (June 3, 2019) at Larksfield Place in Wichita. Maurice's life began on Oct. 2, 1925, in Arnett, Oklahoma. He was the son of Rollin D. and Vivian (Sneary) Shields.
Maurice served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II from 1943 until 1947. He worked in the aircraft manufacturing industry as an engineer. Maurice was united in marriage to the former Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Miller in Woodward County, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and a member of the Whitewater American Legion.
Maurice's greatest joy was his family, which includes sons, Maurice "MD" Shields of Wichita and Randy Shields of Potwin; grandchildren, Lore Case of Tescott and Taylor Dean Shields of Hays; great-grandchildren, Kortnei Kerby of Salina and Josh Downey of Tescott; and great-great-grandchildren, Madisyn Tillett and Pyper Kerby, both of Salina.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Liz.
His family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (June 11, 2019) at Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at the Federated Church, Whitewater, led by Pastor Jason Lowery. Maurice will be laid to rest in Whitewater Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions in Maurice's name may be directed to the Federated Church or s. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Maurice at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Kansan on June 8, 2019