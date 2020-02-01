|
Maurine Siemens Hean passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton. She was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Newton, to Jacob and Anna Enns Siemens. She attended Newton public schools and graduated from Bethel College in 1949 with a B.S. degree in Home Economics.
While at Bethel College, Maurine met James Robert Hean (Jim) from Philadelphia and they married on Sept. 1, 1950, at Bethel College Mennonite Church (BCMC) before moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Jim had received a fellowship for graduate study at the University of Michigan. There, Maurine worked as a resident hall dietician.
By 1963, Maurine and Jim settled in Camp Springs, Maryland, with their four children and joined the local Presbyterian Church. Jim was deacon and elder, and Maurine sang in the church choir and joined the women's circle. They were both active in the Meals on Wheels program in Prince George's County, Maryland, for over 20 years.
Maurine was also a substitute teacher at local junior high and high schools. She loved to sew and cook, and her hobbies included making beautiful dresses, doll clothes, curtains and linens for her family.
After their children were grown and Jim retired, they moved back to Newton in 1991 to be near family and old friends and rejoin BCMC. Maurine volunteered with the Church Women United and the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra. Jim developed health problems and died in January 1996.
Maurine loved her family, church and the North Newton community and will be remembered as a steadfast wife, mother and loving sister, aunt and grandmother.
Surviving Maurine are her children: Fred Hean (Claire Frances) of Charlottesville, Virginia, Susanne Gardner (Nelson) of Edgewater, Maryland, Chuck Hean (Heidi Close) of West Des Moines, Iowa, and David Hean of Silver Spring, Maryland; along with six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Also surviving are her two brothers, Richard Siemens (Frances) of North Newton and Robert Siemens (Bonita) of Lenexa; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The Hean and Gardner families would like to thank everyone for their kindness and thoughtfulness during Maurine's last years at Kidron Bethel Village.
A celebration of life service is planned for 11 a.m. March 14, 2020, at Bethel College Mennonite Church. Interment will be at the BCMC Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the BCMC in North Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 1, 2020