Max Allen Gilbert, 77, passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. He was born on May 15, 1942, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Norvel and Beryl (Holt) Gilbert. Max was the youngest of three children.
He served his country in the United States Air Force. After leaving the service, he began his long law enforcement career in Lindsborg in 1964. He came to Newton in 1966 as a patrolman for the Newton Police Department, obtaining the rank of Captain.
Max left the police department in 1979 to experience the open roads of Harvey County as a Deputy Sheriff. In 1986, Max was promoted to the rank of Undersheriff under Sheriff Galen E. Morford. He retired from his post on April 30, 2000, serving 21 years with the Sheriff's Office and 35 years in law enforcement.
Through his years at the Sheriff's Office, Max became a familiar face of local law enforcement and an integral part of the Harvey County community. He dedicated himself to protecting and serving the citizens and was a mentor to countless young officers and deputies. Max was also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. After his retirement, he also worked for the Harvey County Parks Department.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy and husband Larry Jordison of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and many law enforcement comrades.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marvin.
Per his wishes, there will be a private service and burial will occur at a later date in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Petersen Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 7, 2019