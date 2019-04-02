|
|
Max E. Pierce, 97, passed away on Friday (March 29, 2019) at the Presbyterian Manor in Newton.
Max Pierce was born on Nov. 20, 1921, in Clements, to Earl and Martha (Spitler) Pierce.
Max attended Clements schools and was a 1939 graduate of Clements Rural High School. Max was raised on a farm during the Depression and was part of a close-knit family. In April of 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served two years in the field artillery in the European front and was part of the Battle of Central Europe and the Battle of the Rhine Rivers.
He married the love of his life, Lucille Irene Starns, on July 6, 1945, in Matfield Green. They were married for 73 years prior to her passing in 2018.
Max was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon for over 20 years, Sunday School Superintendent and was Chairman of the Baptist Boy Scout Committee. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking, gardening and reading. He worked for the Cities Service Gas Company-Southern Star for 35 years prior to his retirement in 1983.
He is survived by children, Ron and Bonnie Pierce, Steve and Mary Pierce and Kathy and Jim Haden; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Max was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; three brothers; two sisters-in-law; and his parents, Earl and Martha.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday (April 4, 2019) at the First Baptist Church of Newton. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. A committal service will be held at Restlawn Gardens of Memory following the service.
A memorial has been established for the First Baptist Church, Sixth and Poplar, Newton, and the Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E. Seventh St., Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 2, 2019