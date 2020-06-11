Maxine Faith (Troyer) Bontrager
1925 - 2020
Maxine Faith (Troyer) Bontrager, 94, of Providence, formerly of Newton Kansas, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Born in Abbyville, KS, she was the daughter of the late M/M Samuel J. and Matilda (Rediger) Troyer. Beloved wife of Eli D. Bontrager for 72 years. Maxine worked at Moritz Implement Company in Beloit, KS as a bookkeeper for 22 years before her retirement. She was also a seamstress. Maxine volunteered at the Newton Medical Center, Newton, Kansas; at the McCurdy School in Espanola, New Mexico; and made several mission trips to Guatemala.

Maxine is also survived by her son Terry Bontrager and his husband, Louis A. Verdelotti; three grandchildren-Karlton, Alexa, and Jennifer Bontrager-Jennifer's husband, Charles "Alec" Whitten III, and their children, Calder and Branwen Whitten.

Services to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd Ave., Newton, KS 67114. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.

Published in The Kansan on Jun. 11, 2020.
June 10, 2020
erry and Louis, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. (Steve-Coastal medical)
Steven Ainsburg-Nunes
Friend
