Maxine R. Shirk, 92, former teacher at R. L. Wright Elementary School, Sedgwick, died Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) in Halstead.



She was born July 6, 1927, in Sedgwick County to Jacob G. and Esther F. (Schwarz) Krause.



She was a lifelong area resident and earned her teaching degree at Emporia State Teachers College.



She was a member of Halstead Baptist Church.



On June 2, 1968, she married Clarence G. Shirk in Halstead; he passed on July 5, 2012.



Survivors include son, Erich Shirk of Newton; daughter, Melody Fry of Sedgwick;



brother, Karl (Dorothy) Krause of Halstead; sisters: Virginia Miller of Sedgwick, Faye (Frank) Rennolet of Wichita, Carolyn Krause of Dewey, Oklahoma, and Doris (Bill) Kolb of O'Fallon, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by sons, Rodney and Gerrel Shirk; and brothers, William and Kenneth Krause.



Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m., with a visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at Halstead Baptist Church, with Pastor Ed Blanchette officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick.



Memorials may be given to Halstead Baptist Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.