Michael Alan Ronan was called home to be with the Lord at his home in Newton, KS, on October 29th, 2020. He was born to Terry Lee Ronan and Sandra Jean (Stoddard) Ronan, on April 1, 1962, in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from High School in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
Michael served in the US army from 1983 - 1986, two years of which were in Germany. He met his wife, Terena Birky, at John Brown University in Arkansas, and they were married on February 23, 1991, in Houston TX. He attended Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO, where he graduated with his master's of Divinity, in 1997. While in seminary he and Terena provided pulpit supply at numerous churches, and then went on to pastor a small church in southern Iowa during the last year of his schooling. Upon graduation, the couple moved to Mason City, Iowa, and pastored for four years, and then went to Arkansas City, Kansas, to pastor for another four years. They then moved to Newton KS, where Michael has pastored at Immanuel Baptist Church since January 1, 2006.
Michael loved caring for others, primarily through pastoring. He also spent much of his time studying the Bible, preparing for his sermons, and walking through the church praying for his congregation, for hours. He was a man who literally and figuratively walked with God. He is remembered for his unconditional love for his congregation and community.
His greatest joy was his family; his wife Terena, and their two daughters, Mariah and Sydney, of whom he was incredibly proud. He was intentional about devoting time and energy to his family. He is also survived by his parents, Terry and Sandy Ronan, of Park City, KS, and his sister, Pam Johnson (Johnny), of Atascadero, CA.
His visitation will be from 5-9 PM, Wednesday, November 4th, with the family in attendance from 6-7:30, at Petersen Funeral Home chapel.
Graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton KS, on November 5th at 11 AM, officiated by pastors Scott Miller and Mark Miller.
Memorial contributions for his daughters' college education fund may be sent to Petersen Funeral Home, or Immanuel Baptist Church, 1515 N Anderson, Newton, KS 67114. Please make payable to College America and put 529 Ronan in the memo line.
On-line condolences may be left at http://www.petersenfamilyfuneralhomel.com