Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Michael D. Crupper, 81, of Hesston, died Friday, May 15, 2020. A memorial celebration will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Meridian Center 1420 E Broadway Ct, Newton, KS 67114 with social distancing and mask encouraged.



Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Community Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store