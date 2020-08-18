Michael Eugene Miller (Big Mike), 68, of Newton, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. Mike was born in Newton, Kansas on June 9, 1952.
He graduated from Newton High School in 1970. Mike married Dianna Lynn (Freeman) Miller in 1997. She survives in Newton. Mike retired in June 2020 from LKQ in Wichita, Kansas. In recent years Mike enjoyed time with family, attending his grandchildren's activities, small group activities at New Anthem Church and watching Kansas City Chiefs football. For many years Mike was involved in the Newton High School wrestling program and helped organize the Annual Harvey County Toy Run. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, riding motorcycles, golf and traveling with Dianna and their family.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly and Jay Hardy of Newton, four biological grandchildren and two biological great grandchildren. Mike has one surviving brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Debbie Miller, of Topeka, two half-sisters, Paula and John Flaming of Goessel and Pam Waltner of Newton. Mike had two stepchildren, Craig and Laura Schmidt and Racquel Thiesen-High and Jason High, all of Newton. Mike had 10 step grandchildren and one step great grandchild and multiple nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Michele Kreger, she is survived by Derek Kreger and son, Kruse. Also preceding Mike in death were his parents Albert and Elizabeth (Shultz) Miller, sister Pam Denno (husband Keith Denno of Newton survives) and brother John Miller.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday August 21, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main in Newton, Kansas. Pastor Landon Jordan of New Anthem Church of Park City, Kansas will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home from 5-9 pm, family present between 6-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mike Miller Memorial in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, Kansas 67114.
On-line condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com