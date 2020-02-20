|
Michael Christopher Horn, 40, died Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) in Newton. He was born on June 6, 1979, in Newton, where he attended local schools and graduated from Newton High School in 1997.
Through the years, Michael worked at the Old Mill Restaurant in Newton, Wichita Greyhound Park and the Newton McDonald's restaurant.
He loved going to car shows and was a member of the Thunderbird Classic Car Club in Wichita. He was also active for several years with the Renaissance Fair in Wichita, where he was Knighted as "Sir Michael Horn." He also enjoyed going to gun shows and many will remember the salsa he made.
Survivors include his daughter, Chloe Horn; father, Henry Horn; mother, Cavette Earlene Montgomery Dake, all of Newton; his siblings: Tim Horn and wife Angela of Wichita, John Henry Horn and wife Christie of Newton, Alex Dake of Wichita and Chelsea Dake of Newton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at the Faith Mennonite Church in Newton. Inurnment will be in the Mound Township Cemetery in Moundridge.
A memorial fund has been established for his daughter, Chloe. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 20, 2020