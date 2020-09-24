Michael Willard Nebergall went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020 in the St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita after living in the LakePoint Nursing Center in Wichita for four months during the Covid-19. He was born December 31, 1954, the first son of Willard Lloyd and Norma Jean (Umholtz) Nebergall.



At the age of 16 he accepted the Lord as his savior and was baptized in the church of Christ in Newton.



He was diagnosed with an Aphasia at the Institute of Logopedics in Wichita, and attended different schools for speech therapy and handicapped children in Wichita, Newton and Topeka.



After Topeka, he then worked for the family service station in Hesston taking care of the car wash, then later he worked at the turkey hatchery in Moundridge, KS.



He was preceded in death by his father in 1990.



He is survived by his mother who he lived with for 30 years in rural Newton, enjoying his Kawasaki motorcycle which he drove many times around their home and also which he drove over several passes in Colorado. He also loved to mow the lawn with the riding lawn mowers watch the weather and the weather forecasts on TV and his mother believed he would have been a weatherman on TV if he wasn't handicapped.



He is also survived by his brothers Myron (Patty) and Barry (Rachelle) and many relatives.



A celebration of his life was held at his brother Barry's home with many relatives and church members attending on June 20, 2020. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Eastlawn Cemetery north of Zimmerdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store