Michelle Renee McJimsey (Pearson) 51, died due to cardiac arrest and organ failure on 11/19/2020 at Crozer Chester medical center.



She was born November 24 , 1968 in Phoenix Arizona to her mother Mary Margaret Waller, and her father Theodore Pearson she grew up in Burton Ks and Halstead Ks She graduated from Halstead high school class of 1987 she also graduated from Wichita state university with a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She married the love of her life in 1991 Derek McJimsey they were happily married for 29 years.



She is survived by her husband Derek McJimsey and children Sarah McJimsey, Michael McJimsey, Matthew McJimsey, Mary McJimsey, Daniel DuBiel and countless other kids who called her mom and she treated like her own and hundreds of friends she loved spending time with family she loved music, she loved going to the lake fishing and camping and sitting by a fire cracking a cold one, she loved going on road trips and she was very adventurous. She was a wonderful wife and mother and the best person you will ever meet all around. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.



We will be having a funeral for her at Halstead cemetery in the spring

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store