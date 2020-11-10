1/1
Mildred Arlene (Wilmore) Stahlheber
1935 - 2020
Mildred Arlene Wilmore Stahlheber of San Diego, Ca., went home to be with her Lord October 27, 2020. She was born in Newton, Kansas on June 19, 1935 and was the youngest child born to John and Margaret Wilmore of Halstead Kansas. Arlene is survived by her four children and their spouses: Chris & Allen Blum of Corona, Ca., Brenda Clayton of Irvine, Ca., Janice & Mark Petersen of Poway, Ca., and Steve & Sharon Stahlheber of Temecula, Ca. She was the proud grandmother of eight: Justin & Courtney Blum, Brian & Adam Petersen, Christopher, Joshua & Chelsiey Stahlheber, Kristina Greever, and three step grandchildren: Jamie, Candace and Reece Dale. She was also blessed with fifteen great grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Max Stahlheber. They both attended Halstead High School and were married on December 17, 1952. Arlene spent the next 68 years of her life providing a loving home for her family.

Arlene's ashes will be interred next to Max's at the Halstead Cemetery in the spring of 2021.


Published in The Kansan on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 7, 2020
My sincere condolences are with your family and friends in this time of deep sorrow.May God comfort your hearts and give you strength during the difficult days ahead. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
