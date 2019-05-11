|
|
Mildred June (Regier) Buller, 89, died Friday (May 10, 2019) at Kansas Christian Home in Newton.
She was born on June 26, 1929, in a hospital in Halstead, the daughter of Edward C. and Anna May Dick Regier.
After finishing high school in Buhler, she attended summer classes at Bethel College. Mildred taught at a one-room school in rural Peabody for three years. She was united in marriage to Franklin Allen Buller on June 14, 1950, at the Hebron Mennonite Church of rural Buhler.
Together, the Bullers farmed near Peabody until moving the family farm east of Peabody. In 1965, Mildred began working as a para in the classroom and library at Peabody Elementary School. She and her husband farmed until 1997, when they retired then moved into Peabody. After Franklin's death on Nov. 29, 2001, Mildred moved to the Kansas Christian Home campus in Newton.
Survivors include her four children: Donita Eck and husband Merlin, Keith Buller and wife Deb, Cheryl Nottingham and husband Dale, all of Newton, and Dale Buller of rural Peabody; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchidren.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepmother, Betty Regier; brother, Milton Regier; and grandson, Brent Buller.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at the Walton Cemetery in Walton. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Grace Hill Mennonite Church of rural Whitewater. The casket will be open after 1 p.m. on Monday (May 13, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m.
A memorial has been established with the Grace Hill Mennonite Church and the Peabody Township Library. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left online at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Published in The Kansan on May 11, 2019