Mildred L. "Millie" Johnson, 88, of Moran, passed away on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Moran Manor. She was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Anaheim, California, the daughter of George and Ruth I. (Wertz) Meiser.



Millie graduated from high school from Whittier, California, Loma Linda Nursing School with a diploma (RN) in 1953 and retired from Wheat State Manor in Whitewater. She was a long-term member of the First Evangelical Free Church in Wichita.



On Sept. 17, 1955, she married Carl G. Johnson in Wichita. They shared 64 years of marriage.



Millie and Carl were members of the First Evangelical Free Church in Wichita for over 50 years. They were members of the Moriah Sunday School Class. Millie enjoyed her time as the sixth grade girls' Sunday school teacher. She was the founder of the church library and then served as the librarian for many years. Millie was also the leader of the White Cross church outreach, providing supplies to the hospitals in the Congo. Millie loved the outdoors, country living and all animals, particularly birds. She especially enjoyed her garden. She was well known in the neighborhood for her pie baking.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and one infant sister, Janet Irene Meiser.



Millie is survived by her husband, Carl Johnson of the home; four sons: Kenneth Johnson and wife Regina of Prague, Oklahoma, Pastor Dale Johnson and wife Kendy of Moran, Paul Johnson and wife Linda of Branson, Missouri, and Steven Johnson and wife Jennifer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday (March 9, 2020) at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, with Pastor Dale Johnson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Moran Cemetery, Moran.



Memorial contributions may be made to Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos, and may be left in the care of the funeral home.



