Memorial services for Mildred Martens-Unruh, age 87, will be held on Saturday July 18, 11:00 a.m. at Faith Mennonite Church, 2100 North Anderson Ave., Newton, Kansas. Private family burial will occur at the Hesston Cemetery prior to the memorial service with immediate family.
Memorial services may be viewed live or recorded at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f27dazThKVA.
She was born on May 25, 1932 near Ulysses, Kansas to Abe and Annie (Goertzen) Goertzen. Mildred passed away on March 20, 2020
Memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, Faith Mennonite Church or Schowalter Villa in care of Petersen Funeral Home or Faith Mennonite Church.