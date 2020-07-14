1/1
Mildred Martens-Unruh
1932 - 2020
Memorial services for Mildred Martens-Unruh, age 87, will be held on Saturday July 18, 11:00 a.m. at Faith Mennonite Church, 2100 North Anderson Ave., Newton, Kansas. Private family burial will occur at the Hesston Cemetery prior to the memorial service with immediate family.

Memorial services may be viewed live or recorded at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f27dazThKVA.

She was born on May 25, 1932 near Ulysses, Kansas to Abe and Annie (Goertzen) Goertzen. Mildred passed away on March 20, 2020

Memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, Faith Mennonite Church or Schowalter Villa in care of Petersen Funeral Home or Faith Mennonite Church.

Published in The Kansan on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Faith Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
