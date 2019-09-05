Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Mueller. View Sign Service Information Kaufman Funeral Home Inc 418 Chestnut St Halstead , KS 67056 (316)-835-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Cornelia Bartel Mueller died Monday (Sept. 2, 2019). She was born April 15, 1920, north of Halstead to David and Marie Dyck Bartel. She married Jacob H. Mueller on July 17, 1939.



Mildred attended Garden Valley District 43 Grade School and graduated with honors from Halstead High School in 1939. She was baptized in the Halstead Mennonite Church in 1935 by Rev. H. T. Unruch and later transferred her membership to the First Methodist Church in Halstead. She helped run the Mueller Dairy for 27 years. She also worked at Halstead Hospital. After retiring, she enjoyed doing volunteer work; including helping serve Senior Citizen meals for Burrton and Halstead, delivering mail at the Halstead Hospital and attending the information desk at the hospital.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Albert Bartel, Roland Bartel and wife Ruth, Olen Bartel and wife Clara, and Marvin Bartel and wife Martha; sisters, Ruth Marie Bartel Woodward and husband Alfred, Edna May Bartel Clark and husband Thurman, and Frances Bartel; and grandsons, Jeremy Keith Mueller and Jacob H. Mueller.



She is survived by her children: Elizabeth Marie Mueller Renburg and husband David, Keith Ernest Mueller and wife Dianne, Dennis Wayne Mueller and wife Janet, and Donald Dean Mueller and wife Pegi; and sister, Dorothy Bartel Dick and husband Dale. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Michael Remburg and wife Michelle, Kyle Johnson and wife Wendy, Bryce Mueller, Troy Mueller and wife Jessica, Stacie Zahn, Angie Hackley and husband John, Heather Formier and husband Rick, Ryan Mueller, Bryan Mueller and wife Tiffany, and Brent Mueller and wife Sharon. Other survivors include 19 great-grandchildren: Morgan Massey, Maggie Renburg, Garret Johnson, Cara Barrett and husband Tyler, Brooke Johnson, Kirsten Mueller, Addyson Mueller, Samantha Mueller, Patrick Mueller, Emily Mueller, Anthony Kieffer, Michael Kieffer, Lucy Kieffer, Laurene Zahn, Brady Zahn, Maddison Mueller, Taylor Mueller, Cael Mueller and Colby Mueller; one great-great-grandchild, Caden Barrett; and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at Halstead Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Dyton Owen officiating.



Memorials may be given to Halstead Health and Rehabilitation or Good Shepherd Hospice, in care of Kaufman Funeral home. Published in The Kansan on Sept. 5, 2019

