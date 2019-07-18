Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Vogt. View Sign Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred R. Vogt, 95, of North Newton, passed away Sunday (July 14, 2019) at Kidron Bethel Village. She was born March 1, 1924, in Henderson, Nebraska, the daughter of Cornelius and Mary (Kornelson) Harder.



She met and fell in love with Vernon Vogt at Tabor College in Hillsboro and they were married on Aug. 24, 1944, in Paxton, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2006. Mildred and Vernon served as missionaries to the Belgian Congo where Vernon managed a hospital and Mildred taught many classes for women's health as well as Bible classes. The unrest in the Congo forced them to leave in 1960, after which they settled in Newton. Mildred continued to be very active at Koerner Heights Mennonite Brethren Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was a lifelong supporter of Tabor College, especially enjoying the musical programs there, and also of many other missions and ministry related organizations.



Survivors include her son, Richard (Natise) Vogt of Newton; daughters, Janet Vogt of Wichita and Joyce (Dennis) Wahr of Minneapolis, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Jennifer Wahr, Christine (Neal) Howard, Alexa Wahr, Sarah (Casey) Harbour and Hannah Vogt; two great-grandchildren, Eliiot and James Howard; and brother-in-law, Walter Schlichting.



Mildred was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Ken Vogt; one brother; and three sisters.



Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. July 28, 2019, at Koerner Heights Church, 320 N. Meridian Rd., Newton, KS 67114.



