Minnie Mae Becker, 84, died Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at Moundridge Manor in Moundridge. She was born April 9, 1935, in McPherson, the daughter of Frank and Elvina (Unruh) Unruh.



She was united in marriage to John L. Becker, former owner of Becker Cabinet and Furniture, on Sept. 7, 1956, in Galva.



She was a member of the Meridian Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, Hesston.



Survivors include her husband, John Becker of Hesston; children: Sharon (Bill) Giesbrecht of Glenn, California, Marilyn (Nelson) Dyck of Leesburg, Ohio, Arlo (Nadine) Becker of Princeton, California, and Ron (Carol) Becker of Hesston; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.



Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and two brothers-in-law.



Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home, with family greeting friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Meridian Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, rural Hesston. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations are suggested to Moundridge Manor, in care of the Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.