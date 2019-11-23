Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mollie G. Solorza. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mollie G. Solorza was born July 24, 1939, in Newton. Our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister went home to her Father in heaven on Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family.



She was born to Epigmenio "EJ" and Angela Gomez, and resided in Newton until she met and married Carlos Victor Solorza in 1960. Together, they moved to Los Angeles. Their 59-year marriage resulted in four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Mollie spent 59 years as a resident of Whittier, California, and worked as a secretary for the Union Pacific Railroad and Norfolk Southern Railroad.



Mollie loved to spend time with her dear friends, family and especially all of her grandchildren, making costumes, cooking, doing puzzles and sewing, as well as attending their softball and baseball games. In retirement, she and her husband Carlos travelled to many different countries all over the world where they made special memories together. Mollie was very active at St. Bruno's church, volunteering for many church activities.



Mollie and Carlos made many trips back to Kansas and more recently to Idaho, North Dakota and Minnesota to spend time with family.



She is survived by her husband, Carlos; children: Carlos Jr. (Terri), Angela (Kurt), Linda and Laura (Roy); and sisters, Rachel Tejeda, Josephine Sandoval and Angie Odefey.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Carlos Gomez; and sister, Josephina Gomez.



