Murrita was only 44 years young when she walked through Heaven's gate on July 23, 2020. Murrita was born on May 25, 1976 in Newton, Kansas to Teddy and Charlene Rodgers. Her life was nothing short of a miracle. She was born with a kidney defect that was not recognized until she was around six weeks old. Teddy and Charlene were given devastating news that she might not make it. God had another plan in mind. She was always told that her father walked through Heaven's gate on July 22, 1976 so she could have a chance at life.



At the age of 2 Murrita was adopted by Allen W. Redd. Murrita grew up around the Hutchinson/Buhler, Kansas area, and grew up with the love from both the Rodgers and Redd families.



Murrita continued to have her kidney issues. She had her first couple of kidney surgeries at a young age of 6. Life for her seemed normal after that for a while. It wasn't until around 2002 she found out that she was in renal failure. She received a kidney transplant in December of 2004. After her transplant she became a type 1 diabetic. It was around 2017 that her transplanted kidney began to fail.



She met the love of her life John T. Terronez II when she was 17 years old while working at the Crazy Horse Supper Club. They both worked for Cessna Aircraft for many years together. They were married for 19 years. Murrita enjoyed listening to music and playing card games. Her and John always enjoyed hosting card parties at their home.



Murrita is preceded in death by her husband John T. Terronez II; mother Charlene Beacham; father Teddy Rodgers; nephew Justin Hull. She is survived by her dad Allen (Lynda) Redd; sisters Janelle (Dustin) Brown, Sheri Redd; Brother James (Shana) Buller; Step-father Lyn Beacham. Step siblings Kenny Nutt, Shannon Lacey and Tara Wagner. And many Niece and Nephews who she loved dearly.



A gathering and visitation with the family will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations in memory of Murrita may be made to Petersen Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.



