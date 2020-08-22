Myrial Wiebe
Age 77
Burns, Kansas
Myrial Stella Wiebe, 77, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. She was born April 1, 1943, in Drake, Saskatchewan, Canada to Edwin and Sara Bartel.
She graduated from Lanigan High School Class of 1961 in Saskatchewan, Canada. She married DuWayne Wiebe on August 25,1962, in Drake, Saskatchewan. To this union there were four children.
Myrial was a member of Emmaus Church, employed as a florist at Dillons Stores in El Dorado and Newton. She loved painting and using her artistic abilities.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ervin, Erna, Leona, Etta, Lawrence, and Wilmer.
Her loving family includes her husband, DuWayne of the home; sons, Reg Wiebe (Tiffany) of El Dorado, KS, Chad Wiebe (Leanna) of Kiev, Ukraine; daughters, Dawn (Chris) Blasdel of Wichita, KS, Carol (Bert) Warren of Des Moines, IA; sister, Leila Kornelson of Saskatchewan, Canada. Myrial leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Family will gather with friends for viewing on Sunday 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A celebration of life service on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 am both at Emmaus Church of Whitewater, KS. Private family graveside service in Emmaus Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Myrial's name may be directed to "SEND International" (in the memo line to Chad and Leanna Wiebe – Missions Mobilization Project) in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154
