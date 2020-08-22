1/1
Myrial Stella Wiebe
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrial's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Myrial Wiebe
Age 77
Burns, Kansas

Myrial Stella Wiebe, 77, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. She was born April 1, 1943, in Drake, Saskatchewan, Canada to Edwin and Sara Bartel.

She graduated from Lanigan High School Class of 1961 in Saskatchewan, Canada. She married DuWayne Wiebe on August 25,1962, in Drake, Saskatchewan. To this union there were four children.

Myrial was a member of Emmaus Church, employed as a florist at Dillons Stores in El Dorado and Newton. She loved painting and using her artistic abilities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ervin, Erna, Leona, Etta, Lawrence, and Wilmer.

Her loving family includes her husband, DuWayne of the home; sons, Reg Wiebe (Tiffany) of El Dorado, KS, Chad Wiebe (Leanna) of Kiev, Ukraine; daughters, Dawn (Chris) Blasdel of Wichita, KS, Carol (Bert) Warren of Des Moines, IA; sister, Leila Kornelson of Saskatchewan, Canada. Myrial leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Family will gather with friends for viewing on Sunday 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A celebration of life service on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 am both at Emmaus Church of Whitewater, KS. Private family graveside service in Emmaus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Myrial's name may be directed to "SEND International" (in the memo line to Chad and Leanna Wiebe – Missions Mobilization Project) in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154

Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Myrial at www.ymzfh.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Emmaus Church of Whitewater
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Emmaus Church of Whitewater
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamb Funeral Home
120 S Main St
Whitewater, KS 67154
(316) 799-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved