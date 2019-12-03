Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for N. Ruth Ellis. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Obituary

HUTCHINSON - N. Ruth Ellis, 94, of Hutchinson, died Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Hutchinson, to August Carl and Ida Clara (Geselle) Millert.



Ruth graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1943 and Adela Hale Business College in 1944. She retired in 1987 from Horizons Mental Health Center as a transcriptionist, after 19 years of service. Ruth was a life-long member and supporter of Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church.



On January 5, 1947, she married Marion Earl 'Hoot' Ellis in Hutchinson. In 1945, they met at the Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center, located in Topeka. They shared 67 years of marriage, before his death on September 2, 2014.



Ruth is survived by: children, Pat Klosterhoff and husband Bruce, Dennis Ellis and wife Debi, all of Hutchinson; four grandchildren, Matthew Zamora and wife Karla, Tim Zamora and wife Maggie, Suzette Ellis, Alisha Burdick; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by: her parents, and sister, Marguerite Fox.



Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Elliott Chapel, with The Reverend Richard Brooks officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.



HUTCHINSON - N. Ruth Ellis, 94, of Hutchinson, died Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Hutchinson, to August Carl and Ida Clara (Geselle) Millert.Ruth graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1943 and Adela Hale Business College in 1944. She retired in 1987 from Horizons Mental Health Center as a transcriptionist, after 19 years of service. Ruth was a life-long member and supporter of Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church.On January 5, 1947, she married Marion Earl 'Hoot' Ellis in Hutchinson. In 1945, they met at the Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center, located in Topeka. They shared 67 years of marriage, before his death on September 2, 2014.Ruth is survived by: children, Pat Klosterhoff and husband Bruce, Dennis Ellis and wife Debi, all of Hutchinson; four grandchildren, Matthew Zamora and wife Karla, Tim Zamora and wife Maggie, Suzette Ellis, Alisha Burdick; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by: her parents, and sister, Marguerite Fox.Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Elliott Chapel, with The Reverend Richard Brooks officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Published in The Kansan on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close