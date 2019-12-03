HUTCHINSON - N. Ruth Ellis, 94, of Hutchinson, died Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Hutchinson, to August Carl and Ida Clara (Geselle) Millert.
Ruth graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1943 and Adela Hale Business College in 1944. She retired in 1987 from Horizons Mental Health Center as a transcriptionist, after 19 years of service. Ruth was a life-long member and supporter of Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church.
On January 5, 1947, she married Marion Earl 'Hoot' Ellis in Hutchinson. In 1945, they met at the Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center, located in Topeka. They shared 67 years of marriage, before his death on September 2, 2014.
Ruth is survived by: children, Pat Klosterhoff and husband Bruce, Dennis Ellis and wife Debi, all of Hutchinson; four grandchildren, Matthew Zamora and wife Karla, Tim Zamora and wife Maggie, Suzette Ellis, Alisha Burdick; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, and sister, Marguerite Fox.
Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Elliott Chapel, with The Reverend Richard Brooks officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 3, 2019