|
|
Nadine Brunner went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on April 28th, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on June 18th, 1923 to Theodore and Augustine Warnke in Newton, KS.
She met Orville Brunner in 1940 at a neighborhood gathering under the streetlights on West 12th Street. During Orville's first leave after joining the Navy, they were engaged on Feb. 12th, 1943. They married on January 30th, 1946 upon his return from WWII at the First Methodist Church in Newton, KS.
Orville and Nadine lived out their entire life together on West 12th Street.
She was a charter member of the Meridian Baptist Church, Newton, KS where she served as a Sunday School teacher, and church treasurer for many years. She attended faithfully and welcomed visiting missionaries to their home regularly.
Nadine's greatest desire was to be the best wife and mother and to serve the Lord faithfully. She loved to pass the time reading her Bible and knitting.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Karen Brunner Robb,(spouse John) Darla Brunner and a son, Ted R. Brunner (Spouse Janelle) all of Newton. She has 6 grandchildren: Jenney Beck of Wichita; Katy Jaksa of Shawnee, KS, Suzy Bohanon, Bel Aire, KS.; Morgan Crowell, Shawnee, KS, Tyler Crowell, St. Louis, MO; and Hannah Crowell, Newton, KS. Nadine had 4 great grandchildren.
She is proceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Orville Brunner, parents: Theodore and Augustine Warnke, Brother: Darl Billy Warnke and a Sister: DeLois Winsky.
A private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery will be held on May 8th, 2020 with Pastor Jerroll Martens and Scott Kleiwer officiating. A Memorial Services will be announced for a later date. Memorials to be made to the Meridian Baptist Church, In Care of Petersen Funeral Home
Published in The Kansan on May 2, 2020