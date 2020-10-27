1/
Nancy Jean Hardeman
1949 - 2020
Nancy Jean Hardeman died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Newton, Kansas. She was born October 14, 1949, in Pittsburg, Kansas, the second daughter of Donald E. Slagle and Colleen (Hankins) Slagle. She and her sisters, Donna Smith and Martha Swenson, spent their childhoods in Pittsburg. She attended Pittsburg State University for two years, where she met her husband and true love, Greg Hardeman. They were married on August 24, 1969 and spent 51 years together.

Nancy and Greg had two children, Ron and Brian, and Nancy spent the first years of their lives at home with her sons. She was a loving and caring mother, who loved to bake and cook for her family. She performed clerical work for several different companies throughout her working career.

Nancy was very creative and loved to share her projects with others. She enjoyed crochet and quilting and made beautiful quilts that will be cherished by her family and friends. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Newton where she was also active in the quilting group.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Don. Survivors include her mother, Collen, sisters, Donna and Martha, husband, Greg, her sons, Ron (Susan) of Wichita and Brian (Jayme) of Manhattan and two grandchildren, Trenton and Lily.

A private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton, Kansas.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 26, 2020
Nancy and I attended the same church when we were young. Later we went to the same high school. Nancy was a very kind person and we were friends. Very sorry for your loss.
Bill Laughlin
Friend
October 26, 2020
Nancy was a good friend, kind, caring, and true. I will miss her phone calls, as we have been far apart the last several years. She is at peace, but my heart is broken for you, Greg, and your family.
Susan Robbins
Friend
