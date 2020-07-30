

Nancy M. (Carter) Didier, 64, formerly of Newton, KS, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 18, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



Nancy was born December 30, 1955 in Beaumont, Texas to Lady (Pearson) and Charlie David Carter Jr. Her father was a Petroleum Engineer and the family traveled to several countries in her youth. Nancy and her sisters also attended some of their school years abroad. Some of the places she traveled to and lived were Algiers, Algeria, Burma, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. She also lived in several places in the United States including Texas, Alaska, Kansas, and Oklahoma. While in Alaska, she attended college in Anchorage. Nancy and her first husband opened their own business in Valdez, Alaska. She divorced her first husband and moved to Wichita, Kansas to be closer to her sister Kathy (aka Lady Katherine Carter Pepper Wedel). While living in Wichita, she worked at the corporate office of Pizza Hut as an accountant. Nancy met Richard Didier, through her sister Kathy, October 1984 and they were married November 1984. They were married 24 years. During the duration of the marriage Nancy became a homemaker and became a mother to Richard's children Jacob and Erica. After Nancy and Richard divorced, Nancy moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



Nancy loved her step-children and grandchildren, whom she was very proud of, as well as her animals, gardening, sewing, cross-stitch, and taking care of her plants. She loved to dance and enjoyed camping and being at the lake or poolside. She was an excellent cook and she always decorated beautifully for the holidays or for any special friend or family occasion, Super Bowl and swim parties included. She always made the best snacks.



Nancy was a strong woman who suffered a stroke and recovered, then battled throat cancer and recovered within the last 10 years.



Nancy is survived by her step-son Jacob Didier, step-daughter Erica (Didier) Maxwell and Shawn Godwin, grandchildren Jace Maxwell, Peyton Maxwell, Hunter Gray, Skylar & Chance Godwin, MaKayla Hilburn, her mother Lady Carter-Fain, her sister Elizabeth and husband Paul Odom, nephew David Odom, niece Rachel (Odom) and Ryan Davis, and a great-niece.



Nancy is preceded in death by her father Charlie David Carter Jr. and sister Lady Katherine Carter Pepper Wedel.



Nancy will be cremated. Private family spreading of her ashes will occur at a later date.



