Nancy Jane Ruthrauff died July 13, 2019. She was born in Newton on Feb. 5, 1930, sharing a birthday with her father. Her parents were Harold and Esther [Sloan] Ruthrauff. Nancy graduated from public schools in Kansas City, Kansas, and attended the University of Kansas, where she majored in vocal music. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and of the honorary music sorority, Mu Phi Epsilon.
Nancy retired in 1995 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. In 2000, she moved from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Cortez, Colorado.
Nancy was an accomplished singer and performed with classical chorales, opera choruses and church choirs throughout her life in Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado; Fairfax, Virginia; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. She contributed to numerous animal and environmental charities.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved grandfather, Frank Sloan of Newton.
Nancy is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Hay and Michael Preston of Cortez, Colorado: son, Jonathan Hay of Lakewood, Colorado: and two grandchildren, Woodrow Clark Preston and Madison Hay Fuqua.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) in Greenwood Cemetery, Newton. The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on July 30, 2019