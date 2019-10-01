Wichita - Natasha McQuary, 49, passed away suddenly Sept. 24, 2019.
Natasha is survived by her husband, Timothy McQuary; daughter, Ashley McQuary; father, Jon E. (Meribeth) Miller; mother, Rose Mary (Ed) Templin; stepsister, Melissa Templin; loving extended family and many dear friends.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4, 2019), with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019). Both will be held at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Rd., Derby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the ADA Diabetes Camps, 608 W. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203; and Beauties and Beasts, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 1, 2019