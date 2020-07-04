1/1
Nathan Koehn
1925 - 2020
athan Koehn-94- Passed away July 1, 2020 at Moundridge Manor in Moundridge,. He was born August 1, 1925 in McPherson. he son of David and Matilda (Becker) Koehn. Nathan a retired farmer from Burns. was a devoted member of Eden Mennonite Church in Burns. where over the years he served faithfully in many capacities. On November 24, 1949 he married Ella Ratzlaff in Galva. with whom he went on to raise a family in the Burns community. She precedes him in death. He is survived by three sons Royce and wife Rachel Koehn of Jamesport, Missouri.; Roland and wife Kimberly Koehn of Burns.; Renferd and wife Wanda Koehn of Burns.; a daughter Vernela and husband Noah Peachey of Belleville, Pennsylvania; a brother Weldon Koehn; a sister Mary Ann Nightengale; fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Ella; son Robert; five brothers; two sisters; and two great granddaughters.
Visitation is scheduled at Petersen Funeral Home Sunday July 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and later that evening at Eden Mennonite Church Sunday evening July 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m.. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the church with a graveside service following there at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Moundridge Manor in Care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Kansan on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
JUL
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eden Mennonite Church
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Eden Mennonite Church
